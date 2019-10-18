Imran seeks ulema’s help on ‘Azadi March’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met religious clerics in Islamabad and urged them to play their role regarding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s upcoming ‘Azadi March’.

During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the anti-government protest scheduled for October 31 with the religious clerics. A discussion on reforms in seminaries was also carried out. On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan, Pervez Khattak and Naeem-ul-Haque were also present.

Earlier, PM Imran had decided to form a committee headed by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak for dialogues with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Fazl has announced that his party’s anti-government ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad will take place on October 31. “We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31,” he had told reporters, adding that marchers would express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the federal capital.