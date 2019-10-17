Exhibition titled Kashmir Lockdown opens at Alhamra

A three-day long art exhibition titled Kashmir Lockdown opened on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Centre, attended by a huge audience. Exhibition was being organised by Lahore Arts Council in connection of current situation of Kashmir at Alhamra.

Provincial Minister of Law Muhammad Basharat Raja along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan inaugurated the exhibition.

On the occasion, the minister for law said that the entire nation was with Kashmiris and “we will not hesitate to do any kind of sacrifice for the people of Kashmir”. He added that Pakistan was raising voice for the Kashmiri people on every platform; he said adding further that the day will come when the Kashmiri people will breathe in the open air. He further said that the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council in raising and supporting the voices of Kashmiris are commendable.

Around 80 artworks from 60 artists from all over Pakistan were displayed in the exhibition. Lahore Arts Council believes in supporting and promoting regional and international peace and stability by resolving all disputes and conflicts. The exhibition is arranged to highlight the killing of innocents Kashmiris. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that over 73 days of the lockdown in Kashmir had passed which was a very painful situation for all, but the Pakistani nation stood with the Kashmiri people until their last breath. He further said that the rights of Kashmiri people under Indian rule were being violated, while the Kashmiri children and people were being deprived of food.