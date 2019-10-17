Pakistan’s hungry, angry people

The Global Hunger Index 2019 has left food for thought, and actionable intelligence, for the world to fight hunger. The day is marked to remind the world about the importance of food as on this day in 1945, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (UNFAO) was founded. According to the UNFAO, “The day seeks to promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all”. Pakistan is one such a country which is full of hungry and angry people. Here operates a world full of disparities: for one stratum, food is not a problem as for them, food is and will be there; for the other, food is a big issue. The strata blessed with access to plentiful food is now concerned with good food and innovative cuisine, regardless of its cost. As Pope Francis says, “Throwing away food is like stealing from the table of those who are poor and hungry.” Those who have lots of food need to ponder the fact that its proper use can feed those who struggle with it on a daily basis.

On Lahore’s Guru Mangat Road alone, 20 charities serve meals to the poor every day. Each charity office sees a long queue of people for whom a one-time meal is un-affordable. The 2019 Global Hunger Index, released by the International Food Policy Research Institute, is enough to open the eyes of intentional policymakers. Pakistan is ranked 94th out of 117 countries in the 2019 Global Hunger Index, which puts it among those suffering from serious levels of hunger. This should sound alarm bells for those running the economic affairs of the government. Pakistan’s agriculture sector has done well in terms of technology but it is far from meeting food requirement. Our children are malnourished and stunted because of being underfed.

Before they go to bed tonight, policymakers, government functionaries and politicians should ask themselves: who is responsible for the people who will sleep without a proper meal tonight? We may get a variety of answers: first, those going to the bed unfed are themselves responsible for their hunger. Their large families or lack of education and resources may be contributing factors. The index reminds us that access to food is a basic human right; there can be no quality of life without addressing hunger and without having farmer-friendly, climate-compatible agriculture and food systems. *