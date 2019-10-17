LAHORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton held a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the State Lounge of the Lahore Airport upon their arrival earlier in the day.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew was also present during the meeting here on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar discussed Pakistan-Britain bilateral relations, besides other important issues with Prince William who is second in line to the English Throne after his father Prince Charles.

The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, during the meeting, informed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was a former British parliamentarian with the distinction of being the first Muslim member of parliament of House of Commons. He further said that Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar’s son Anas Sarwar is a prominent British businessman.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince William said,” It is a privilege for the British parliament and the country that a former member has become Governor Punjab”.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presented Derawar Fort’s painting, customary shawl and a traditional stick of Dera Ghazi Khan to the Royal couple.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warmly received the Royal couple Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton at Lahore airport where red carpet welcome was accorded to them.

The Royal guests were presented bouquets by chief minister’s daughters upon their arrival at the historic city.