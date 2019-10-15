Exhibition highlighting Kashmiris’ plight opens in Lahore

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is holding a painting exhibition to highlight the lock-down at Indian-Held Kashmir. Exhibition will be open on Wednesday (today) 3.30 pm at Alhamra Arts Centre the Mall. Provincial Minister of Punjab for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja will inaugurate the exhibition. The exhibition is aimed to promote the “Kashmiris Struggle Movement”. Alhamra has invited people from all Pakistan to participate in this exhibition. Total 55 Participants have submitted 80 artworks at Alhamra Art Gallery. The basic purpose to arrange this exhibition is to focus on the current situation of Kashmir and to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that not only the LAC but, the entire nation of Pakistan is standing with the people of Kashmir and we salute these Kashmiri people for their fight against brutal Indian armed forces by organising this exhibition, he added.