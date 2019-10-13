Rejected elements fighting for their survival: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the rejected political elements were fighting for their own survival.

There was no room left for them in politics to deceive the people anymore for their personal gains, she said while talking to newsmen at Dhillum Ghazi-Variyo village after inaugurating the gas supply project.

Dr Firdous said the past rulers were responsible for inflation in the country, as they had pushed the country in the quicksand of foreign loans. Now they were busy in doing negative propaganda against the government for covering up their massive corruption, she said.

The special assistant said the opposition was just trying to protect looters from accountability, adding that they did not have any interest with the country. She said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman was instigating students of seminaries to join the ‘Azadi March’.

Dr Firdous said the provision of conducive atmosphere to investors and businessmen in Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the government was making strenuous efforts to facilitate the business community and mobilising all resources to ensure doing business more easy in the country.

The special assistant said no practical step had been taken by the previous regimes for solving problems of the business community, and as a result exports were reduced, but the PTI-led government would soon announce a policy for betterment of the business community.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had earlier inaugurated the project to supply gas to villages Walany, Koharh and Dhilum Ghazi in Sialkot.

She pledged to make all-out efforts for providing basic facilities to the local people at their doorsteps in her electoral constituency, NA-72, Sialkot-I. The people of the area accorded her a warm welcome upon her arrival in those villages.

Separately, the special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran would lead to peace and security in the Gulf region.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the role of the prime minister for ending tensions in the region was reflective of the confidence of the world and Muslim Ummah in his leadership capabilities.

She said all over the world, the prime minister was introducing a new, determined, confident, dignified and bright-faced Pakistan. The speech of the prime minister at the United Nations General Assembly was an address of a Muslim leader and he boldly represented the whole Muslim Ummah, she asserted.