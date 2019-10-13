Buzdar urges world to raise voice against rights violations in IHK

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the world community will have to raise its voice against trampling of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK)

In a statement, the chief minister said that Kashmir and Pakistan are part and parcel for each other. “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the hearts of Pakistani and Kashmiri people beat together. The government of Pakistan and its people stand by the oppressed people of IHK,” he said.

He said the Indian government has written a new history by exceeding all limits of inflicting perpetration and oppression on the innocent Kashmiri people, he stated. “Humanity is taking its last breath in Occupied Kashmir.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a brave and audacious of Kashmiri people and has successfully fought the case of Kashmir on every front, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the night of tyranny is soon going to end and the sun of freedom will rise on account of sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people.

Accountability: Meanwhile, Buzdar said that the present government has undertaken exemplary steps for the welfare of common man during its one year tenure. Mega programmes like Ehsaas programme, low-cost housing scheme, shelter-homes and Sehat Insaf Card programme are for the wellbeing of the masses. By bringing reforms in government institutions, the process for the provision of services to the people has been improved, he added. Loot and plunder of former rulers along with their corruption has ruined the national economy, he added. National economy had become bankrupt due to wrong policy being adopted by the previous rulers, he maintained. After making one year untiring efforts, the worst economic condition has been put in the right direction and stern decisions being taken for the betterment of economy are proving to be fruitful, he stated. Those plundering national exchequer with impunity will have to face indiscriminate accountability. It is the voice of every Pakistani to retrieve looted national money from the corrupt mafia and the process of accountability will not come to a halt and they will have to account for their loot and plunder, Buzdar said.

Separately, people coming from different cities called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and he issued orders on the spot for resolving their problems. He went to each and every person, shook hands with them and assured them to resolve their problems. “I have made my first and foremost priority to resolve problems of the masses”, added Usman Buzdar. “It is not only my mission to resolve masses problems but obligation also”, he added. “Our intensions are clear and focus of attention is common man”, he stated. “I have not allowed anyone to interfere between myself and the general public”, he added. National interests have been ignored in the past. Previous regimes gave importance to vested interests whereas PTI is giving preference to national interests at every level, Buzdar said.

Treatment: Separately, Buzdar by taking notice of a news item being aired on a private news channel about the disease of a six-year-old child, Abdullah, belonging to Faisalabad has directed high-ups of the Health Department to immediately contact the family members of the sick child. Buzdar said that the treatment of Abdullah’s disease will be undertaken at official level and Punjab government will bear all the expenses relating to the treatment. The treatment of Abdullah’s disease will be done from wherever it is possible, he concluded.

Buzdar also announced to undertake complicated eye treatment of a child named Wajid resident of Hasilpur at government level. Punjab government will pay all the expenses to be incurred on the eyes treatment of the child, he added. Usman Buzdar also directed Minister Health and Secretary Health to undertake immediate steps for the treatment of the child. Medical board has also been constituted on the directions of Chief Minister which will inspect eyes of Wajid and will submit its recommendations relating to the treatment.