Thai army chief decries opposition, hints at threat to monarchy

Thailand’s army chief lashed out at opposition figures on Friday in an emotional speech in which he portrayed politicians and academics as threats to national security and even the monarchy. The criticism by General Apirat Kongsompong came less than three months after direct military rule officially ended in Thailand, although the new civilian administration is led by the former army chief who overthrew the previous elected government. Apirat described collusion between unidentified “communist” politicians and “extreme left” academics who had studied abroad, a veiled jab at members of the opposition Future Forward Party, popular with social media-savvy young people. He said they were using social media to spread “propaganda” and brainwash and mobilise the youth, likening the situation to Hong Kong protests led by young people.