Royal couple to meet PM Imran, President Alvi on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi on October 15, sources in the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

According to sources, the royal couple will arrive in Pakistan as per the schedule on October 14.

After meeting the PM and president, William and Kate will go to Lahore on October 16, arriving a day later (Oct 17) in Chitral.

The royal couple, after the completion of their tour to Pakistan, will return to Britain on Oct 18, added the sources.