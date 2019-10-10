‘Yaariyan’ — Junaid Khan steals the spotlight with his impeccable acting skills

Singer and actor Junaid Khan is an all-rounder of our entertainment industry who perfects the art of singing, song writing as well as acting.

He has recently starred in “Yaariyan” as Ahmer alongside an ensemble cast, with Ayeza Khan as Zobia (Zobi), Momal Sheikh as Sadia, and Muneeb Butt as Umair. The drama revolves around Sadia and Ahmer who are married but their rukhsati is on hold while Zobia and Umair are in a love affair.

Living in a strict household, when Zobia gets caught with Umair, she puts the blame on Sadia which causes Ahmer to believe that his wife is seeing another man despite being in a relationship with him. This is where the entire drama picks up the pace for a roller coaster ride that is full of love, hatred, patience and forgiveness.

With the drama coming to a great end, Junaid Khan’s role as Ahmer has taken all the limelight with all the different transitions it goes through, starting from a humble beginning, going through a heartbreaking journey and finally getting a well-deserved happy ending.

Ahmer started out as a character that the audience took some time to understand and accept, but Junaid Khan owned his character so perfectly that he became one of the most vital parts for the drama going on to become a huge success. One of the most challenging roles in the drama was Ahmer, as his character went through some very devastating moments and some major character changes. Junaid Khan played those moments with such ease and comfort, bringing the character to life with the utmost perfection. His character also underwent some devastating moments which was carried out flawlessly by Junaid Khan.

At the start of the drama, Ahmer is portrayed as a humble as well as ill eared character who takes no time in doubting on Sadia, believing that she betrayed him, despite her repeatedly saying she only loves him. He is so naïve that he believes Zobia’s lies and divorces Sadia. Junaid Khan played this part of his character in the most justifiable way as he made his character look naïve, as well as heartbroken since he lost the love of his life.

At the end of the drama, Ahmer is once again in the same situation with Zobia. She betrayed Ahmer in the most painful way but even though Ahmer has all the truth right in front of his eyes, he chooses to forgive Zobia and give her another chance in his life. This part of his character was the hardest to play because Junaid Khan has to look broken, shattered and pained but at the same time had to be strong enough to forgive Zobia. Ahmer’s character goes from a mistrusting husband to a more understanding husband who can look past a mistake no matter how big.

Ever since the start of his acting career, Junaid Khan has dabbled in diverse roles that proof his versatility on screen. Having succeeded in everything that he tries his hand at, Junaid Khan has managed to prove his talent on screen in a short period of time. The powerhouse front man of the Pakistani rock band “Call” has a lot of success stories to his name.

This is not the first time he has gotten all the appreciation. His acting prodigy goes back to many dramas including ‘Silsilay’ where he played his best romantic character, ‘Kamzarf’ where he played a loving brother and ‘Khasara’ which garnered him critical acclaim and praise. With ‘Yaariyan’, Khan has managed to once again prove his acting prowess and versatility with the utmost charm.