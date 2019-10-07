The speech and beyond

An expectant nation waited for days before PM Imran Khan’s maiden speechat the UNGA on the 27th of this month. A young anchorperson said thattowards the end his eyes were filled with tears. So many others expressed the same emotion.

The speech was hailed as “historic” by many a media house in Pakistan. From that young anchorperson, Osama Ghazi, to the ‘Chairman Standing Committee of the Senate on Foreign Affairs’, Mushahid Hussain and a famous commentator Dr. ShahidMasoud, everyone seemed visibly moved by the speech. The heart-rendingstory of the oppressed Kashmiris suffering untold atrocities at the hands of the Indian occupation forces was bound to stir those emotions.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on taking over had warned the world about the Nazis who were not only a threat to England, but the entire humanity including a far-flung United States. He was right. Imran Khan did the same. His speech was not a hate-spewing, war-mongering rhetoric. He was expressing a genuine worry, a global concern posed by another fascist.Modi’s arrogance continues unabated. That is pushing us to the edge of the precipice.A war between two nuclear powers is very much a possibilitywith itsinfinite repercussions for the entire world. That is what the PM said and said it with all the sincerity.

Some avowed IK antagonists did murmur disagreement, meek and apologetic.Perhaps they, according to Hazarat Ali (RA), were compelled to speak the language of the wealth that controlled their pens and tongues. Similarly, the political opposition on the whole lacked passion and convictionand was found even below parits usual mediocrity. Bilawal has a subtle sense of humour. He made everyone smile by saying that he was not satisfied with the speech. The rest, including the Indians’ counter speech at the UNGA were amereroutine.

The most important aspect is the impact a speech creates. The experts say that it is not the knowledge that a speaker gives but what his audience perceive that matters. This impact is unpredictable and unquantifiable, an intangible like, honour, peace andcalm. This intangible is also controlled by God. “Oh Allah…You honour whom You will and You humble whom You will”. (3:26)

All those who pursue a normal career and achieve a position that is not inherited know that success does not result from hard work alone. Destiny or luck plays a predominant role in shaping careers of successful men and women. It is that invisible hand that seems to move ahead clearing all the minefields, removing all the obstacles and bridging all the gaps in the way of the ultimate. This is neither predestination nor luck. These are the mysteries of the spiritual.

No ‘luck’ by astrological definition can remain constantly favourable. It is the grace of God that bestows power and honour and makes people rise beyond their potential. Those who realize this truth and are gratefulto God while in power,acquit themselves with honour. The ungrateful meet with repentance and disgrace.In some professions people become consciousness of the ultimate power sooner than in others. Soldering during conflict is one. Professional sports are another. One is constantly on trial. Every moment of consequence seems to open new vistas of belief and wonder. Other professions also have the element of the unknown, but it requires greater wisdom and sensitivity to realize the truth. Small warning signs escape attention and often it is too late in the day to make amendments. That is why soldiers and sportsmen seem addicted toexclamations like ‘Inshah Allah’, ‘God willing’ and ‘if everything went according to the plans’, etc., more than a politician or a diplomat. It is because they learn that ‘if you want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans and if you want to further amuse Him, tell Him how strong you are’. The power of the intangibles makes the wise conscious of their limitations.

Like the physical laws that govern the functioning of the universe, the spiritual laws based on ethics, morals and scruples play an equally important role in the life of individuals and nations. Those who ignore the spiritual come to grief

The wise is always alive to the powers of God. Heconstantly invokesHis blessings and never sounds as cocksure as the ordinary often do; like someone saying, ‘we will kick this government out’. God is God, the statement will not fail to amuse even a poor mortal.

‘There is no God but God’, is a conviction that is universally admitted asan indomitable and unparalleled motivating factor.Itturns man into a true vicegerent of God on earth, fearless, independent truthful and honest. IK’s strong expression of his beliefs inspires the people of Pakistan.

The crucial question is, what next? The veteran soldiers rule out the use of force because of our obvious disadvantages in the conventional comparative strength ratios. Pakistan’s strategy is defensive. But if provoked we will respond strongly. However, the existence of nuclear arsenal on both sides cannot be easily brushed aside. At the same time men in uniform have known other covert and overt methods to put physical pressure on the enemy. Nothing stops Pakistan from adopting one or more of such methods.

Exterior maneuver built on diplomacy, and techniques of fifth generation warfareis a viable option. There is no ready-made roadmap so to speak. The government will have to create a think-tank,in or outside the Foreign Affairs Division based on genuine intellectuals, similar to the one established by the British Navy in World War Two to find an answer to the menace of German U-Boats. Modi’s fascism needs to be countered with more than conventional mechanism.

The writer is author of the book Pakistan, in Search of a Messiah