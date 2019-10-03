Indian-American model Shree Saini selected for Miss World America Pageant 2019

Indian-American Shree Saini was crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 and Miss India USA 2017. Now the good news coming for her fans is that she was selected to compete in Miss World America which is happening at Hotel New Orleans Las Vegas on October 12, 2019. Shree Saini said it was her dream to compete for a Miss World America title, now competition has started. Saini is a heart patient, who was told by the doctors that she can never dance after a pacemaker surgery at the age of 12. She says one should never give up. Saini has studied at Harvard and has been trained in acting at the Yale Actors Conservatory. She runs her own non-profit organisation called shreesaini.org and delivers speeches about the value of emotional wellbeing. Marisa Butler of Maine will crown her successor at the end of the event. All 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the crown.