The Border Security Force (BSF) of Indian military has launched a massive operation along the 180-km International Border (IB) with Pakistan to detect underground, cross-border tunnels, according to the reports of Indian media.



Armed with modern tools and equipment, BSF personnel began the operation with clearing bushes and digging and tilling the land close to the three-tier border fencing up to the Zero Line with Pakistan.

“The exercise has been launched along the IB in the Jammu frontier area to detect cross-border, underground tunnel,” a senior BSF officer said.

The officials said the troops had been asked to dig anti-tunneling trenches of a particular depth along the border fencing in Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

Notably, the BSF launched a mega exercise to fortify the “anti-infiltration grid” along the border with Pakistan in Punjab and Jammu in July this year, and mobilized its entire senior field brass, thousands of troops and machinery.

The operation, code named “Sudarshan”, was launched on July 1 and will cover the entire International Border with Pakistan stretching over 1,000 kms.