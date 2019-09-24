Indian military’s remarks are expression of their failure in IoK: ISPR

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said any false flag operation or misadventure by India will have serious consequences for regional peace.

In a tweet, he said Indian military commanders’ accusations of infiltration or presence of alleged terrorist camps in Pakistan are the pretext for a false flag operation or misadventure.

Pakistan has strongly rejected the baseless statement of the Indian army chief alleging infiltration from its side in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). Also, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Faisal while turning down the allegations of the Indian army chief termed it an attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

Notably, the DG ISPR said Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure regardless of cost.

He said irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about Azad Jammu and Kashmir are the expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and attempts to divert world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and the siege of Occupied Kashmir.