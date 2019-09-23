Granada stun dismal Barcelona to go top of La Liga

GRANADA: Barcelona were left reflecting on their worst start to a season in 25 years after falling to a shock 2-0 defeat at Granada on Saturday as the La Liga champions’ woeful away form continued and the promoted side climbed to the top of the table. The Catalans started without all-time top scorer Lionel Messi as well as teenage sensation Ansu Fati and fell behind in the second minute when Ramon Azeez headed home after Barca left back Junior Firpo had lost possession in his own half. Barca coach Ernesto Valverde brought on Messi and Fati at halftime and although their introduction led to an improvement in the visitors’ play, Granada doubled their lead in the 66th minute from the penalty spot. A VAR review spotted that substitute Arturo Vidal had handled the ball and forward Alvaro Vadillo struck confidently to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who had saved a penalty from Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus in the Champions League on Tuesday. “This defeat hurts us and makes us very worried and we need to really take a hard look at ourselves if we are to improve,” Barca’s Luis Suarez said after a second defeat in five league games confirmed the club’s worst start since the 1994/95 season.