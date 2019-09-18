PTA asks Zong to withdraw 5G advertisement

With reference to Zong’s recent 5G advertisements in print and electronic media, the public is informed that Zong was only allowed to carry out test and trial of 5G Technology, in line with the policy of Government of Pakistan. The Cellular Mobile Operator (CMO), that is, Zong is not authorized to offer commercial mobile services based on 5G technology in Pakistan. To this end, Zong has already been communicated by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to withdraw any advertisements that may mislead the public regarding availability of commercial services based on 5G network. In line with the policy directive issued by the Government of Pakistan, PTA has unveiled its roadmap for facilitating public testing of 5G technology and related services in Pakistan this year. This trial was the first one to be conducted. Other CMOs will also conduct 5G trials in the future, under policy guidelines.