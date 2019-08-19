Exploring the most amazing places of the world

The world is full of beautiful and amazing places, a collection of the attractive, the natural and the mysterious.

Today we will tell you about some of the most fascinating and amazing places that you must visit once in your entire life.

You will surely never forget these places after seeing them.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT, BORA BORA — this beautiful and attractive resort is located on Bora Bora Island. It is one of those beautiful places where quiet and great times can be had. Luxurious hotels are also set up at this luxurious resort. The Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is a South Pacific paradise, combining the highest quality of service with the most sophisticated amenities and natural convenience of Polynesian culture and superb hospitality. Set on coral atoll around Bora Bora, the resort is a vast tropical grove, replete with coconut bracelets and pandanus trees. The resort offers 100 underwater bungalow suites and seven formal beachside villas, all designed with ceiling roofs and decorated with local artwork. If you ever get the chance, definitely go to this place.

PULPIT ROCK, PREIKESTOLEN, NORWAY — this tourist destination is one of the tourist destinations in Norway where a large number of tourists come. It is a solid rock higher than 604 metres. The plateau of a mountain of about 25 x 25 meters was probably shaped by the expansion of ice about 10 000 years ago. The sprawling waters that spread across this mountainous mountain brought the ice glacier that course along with the large pieces of rock that broke it. The top of this high concrete rock is perfectly smooth and the seawater flows between the two high hills, which offers a beautiful view and remains the centre of attention. Every year there are between 1.5 million to 200,000 people. Due to its increasing popularity, the number of tourists coming here is constantly increasing.

CRYSTALLINE TURQUOISE LAKE, JIUZHAIGOU NATIONAL PARK — located in the middle of the mountains in China, the place is known for charming waterfalls, colourful lakes, and snow-capped peaks. Crystal Lake is one of the most important attractions of this National Park. Blue and green colours make this crystalline lake more beautiful. Covering an area of 72,000 hectares, what makes the valley so beautiful are its waterfalls, which in many layers, the crystal turquoise lake, cover the peaks around it with ice. This is due to the beauty of it all, that UNESCO made the World Heritage Site in 1992 and then in 1997 the World Biosphere Reserve. About two million people visit the lake every year.

BENTENG, CHITTORGARH — the fort is located in the Rajasthan state of western India and is one of the largest castles in India. This is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Fort was the capital of Mewar and is located in the present city of Chittor. It extends over 180 meters of the river, extending 280 hectares from the plains of the valley spread by the Birch River. The fort attracts tourists and historians from all over the world. This fort owns magical landscapes and amazing features. Visitors here have the opportunity to learn about India’s culture and history. In this fort, you can see large palaces, historic temples and beautiful towers.

CAPILANO SUSPENSION BRIDGE, VANCOUVER — located in Canada, the bridge is 140 meters long and 70 meters high. Capilano Suspension Bridge is located in the middle of West Coast Rain. This bridge is one of the most popular tourist destinations. History, culture and nature are presented in unique and sensational ways that provide more with a hint of support staff, or provide as little information as guests. As you search for natural trails in the park, you will find explanatory information about the entire environment in the park. There is a regular fee to go here. Yet its beauty attracts 800,000 people every year.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, US — the Yosemite Valley is a census designation in Mariposa County, California, United States of America. It contains Yosemite Village and other areas of Yosemite Valley of Yosemite National Park. The 2010 census had a population of 1,035, up from 265 in the 2000 census. The Yosemite Valley is about 7.5 miles long and 3,000-3,500 feet deep. This valley is surrounded by crests and waterfalls as well as jungles and large open-fishes. There are also hiking trails in the valley, which can give you more ideas on the spectacular scenery.

The writer is a freelancer and a graduate of Punjab University. She works at the Federal Board of Revenue and be reached at canwal.22@gmail.com