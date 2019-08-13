Monsoon rains wreak havoc across Pakistan

Monsoon rains inundated much of Pakistan, leaving large parts of the southern city of Karachi underwater and causing at least 17 deaths as of Sunday.

Rescue official Anwar Kazmi said seven people died of electrocution and three people died after a roof collapsed in Karachi. The downpour and flooding began overnight, with authorities reporting more than 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain in the port city. Police officer Idrees Khosa said five people died in a flash flood and another two were electrocuted in Punjab province, which also saw heavy rains. Pakistan struggles to cope with the yearly monsoon, which runs from July to September and causes flooding across South Asia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that a “comprehensive package” for Karachi will be announced by the federal government in order to “end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of this great metropolis”.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he had directed all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs elected from Karachi to stay in their constituencies and provide assistance to residents on Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

“I have directed all MNAs/MPAs of Karachi to be in their constituencies throughout Eid and Independence Day holidays and provide all assistance to the people. The Federal Govt is drafting a comprehensive package to end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of this great metropolis,” he posted on his official Twitter account. The tweet comes a day after at least 11 people, including a child, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi. Nine people died of electrocution, while two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village as the megalopolis experienced heavy monsoon showers for a second consecutive day.

Several people and vehicles were stuck on roads that were inundated with water while electricity supply was suspended in certain areas. Rangers were called upon to carry out a rescue operation in the city.

Though Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited rain affected areas and directed Karachi commissioner, city police and local body members to drain rain water and assist residents, the provincial government attracted severe criticism for failing to deal with the rain crisis despite prior warning. In May this year, Prime Minister Imran had announced a Rs162 billion development package for Karachi, which included grants for 18 projects, which will be focused on priority areas like transportation and water provision.