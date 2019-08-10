Pakistan launches official logo for Independence Day based on Kashmir

An official logo, expressing the nation’s unwavering support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was launched in the federal capital on Saturday. The top civil and military leadership, in a security huddle held in Islamabad on Wednesday, had decided that August 14 – Pakistan’s Independence Day – would be observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and the slogan of “Kashmir banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan) would be raised all across the country.

“While India’s independence day of August 15 would be observed as a black day,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said while addressing a joint session of parliament the same day.

The logo launched is based on “Kashmir banega Pakistan” theme. Word Kashmir, written in red colour, represents sacrifices rendered during the freedom struggle. Pakistan’s flag represents Pakistanis’ resolve to go to any extent for Occupied Kashmir’s freedom while the red border around the logo highlights India’s illegal occupation and atrocities it is committing in the valley.

Pakistan has strongly condemned India’s “illegal and unilateral” move taken on August 5 to scrap special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi’s attempts to change the demography of the disputed area and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris.

Islamabad also downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India in response to New Delhi’s illegal annexation of disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

A resolution, passed by the joint session of parliament on Wednesday, rejected India’s “illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt” and “other regressive measures” aimed at altering the disputed status of IOK as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

It also denounced “deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir” and “the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on unarmed civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC) and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir”.