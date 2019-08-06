Hujra — an institution in Pashtun society to maintain masculinity and patriarchy

Social institutions are made by society to address the needs of that very time and if these institutions are contributing continuously, then they become permanent institutions of that very society. The institutions of Education, Family, religion etc. are the outcome of human needs and still they are addressing the issues for which these institutions had been formed. But social change is a continuous process and society needs to modify and make it according to the new needs and demand of that very particular age. Unfortunately third world countries have no apace for accepting this change due to lake of material and non-material resources which leads to chaos and disturbance in society. This disturbance and chaos in a society is just because of the dysfunctionalism of these institutions which leads society to destruction. In Europe during the dark ages, the institution of religion was doing the same to society, in Hindustan the old ancient Institution of Education did the same to the society of Hindus and maintained status quo and resisted the social change. Now the question is that who will decide or analyzed the weaknesses and strength of these Institutions? The answer is that it is the duty of Critical theorists to discuss these social institutions in critical paradigm and highlight the weaknesses of these institutions and to suggest the modification in these institutions to make it according to the modern needs of society.

These are the examples of some big social institutions that how they played the negative role for a society when were not modify and change with the changing circumstances of that very time.

Above were the examples of some big social institutions that how they are being formed and how contributed negatively to those societies. The case is not different for small social institutions which are there in a society but not being discussed in critical theory rather just followed.

My article hereafter is to analyses the “Hujra” as a social institution in Feminist critical theory. Hujra Culture is a symbol of unity and gesture of brotherhood in Pashtun society but this unity and brotherhood is limited to only one Gender. Due to no access of women to Hujra, the men used to discuss the issues of society, commonly about the women and need suggestions from the men to address these issues. Due to patriarchal mindset, the suggestions most of the time are against women and speaking of patriarchal mindset and there is no women to resist these anti women and patriarchal suggestions. These suggestions later become the social norms and values most of the time anti women. I interviewed a widowed woman about the injustice done to her by her older relatives. The matter was of transfer of property in the woman’s name. The matter was shifted to jirga taking place in Hujra. The jirga’s decision was against the woman and when she insisted to present her case in front of them, she was not allowed because Hujra is “not the place for women in Pashtun society”. This was just one case and so many cases similar to this, happening every day.

The construction of gendering started in every society at very early ages and role and duties are assigned to each gender and that leads to Gender differences and injustice. In Pashtun society particularly, the Gender gap is touching the extreme and Hujra as an Institution played its role in this regard. In Pashtun society the girls were ordered to stay at home while boys are told to spend much of their time in Hujra with elders. In Hujra the boys are trained that how to treat the girl members of Family and how to maintain masculinity while living among the women. There is no woman in Hujra to challenge this training and construction of Patriarchal society. Similarly inside the home the girls are trained as inferior to men because women can’t go outside the home and men can go. Men are strong enough that’s why they assigned duty to protect the women honour. This construction of masculinity happening place in Hujra but there is no one to challenge it.

The Hujra is also a place for many events happening on daily basis for the enjoyment and amusement but due to the lack of access of women to Hujra, this amusement is also limited to men only. Women are deprived of this amusement on the name of honour and other social taboos. Women can enjoy inside the home during special events like Marriage etc., but men have a place in shape of Hujra to enjoy all these things on daily basis.

Moving toward conclusion, my point is not to abolish this institution but the point is to reform this institution with certain changes and allowing women to this institution. As in history many institution like Education, Family etc. has the lack of women access but now these institutions have massive participation of women and they are playing positive role in these institution. The access of women to Hujra institution is not so simple, it will take time but it is not impossible. The Hujra institution is demolishing from the many regions due to urbanization which is to be celebrated. Hujra is a social institution and it must be saved and protected. We need to dig out the causes of Hujra culture rapid disappearing which is surely there in rapid modernization. The Hujra institution didn’t reform itself with the modern changes taking place around that’s why it is disappearing rapidly.

Now it is the duty of intellectuals, social observers and critical thinkers that how to address this issue and how to bring feminist and modern reforms in this institution and to make it the modern institution of the 21 Century based on equality and equal access to both genders.

The writer can be reached at abidalimn121@gmail.com