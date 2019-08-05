Lahore Weather

New Zealand’s most senior Muslim police officer thanks King Salman for making Hajj dream come true

Superintendent Naila Hassan praises Saudi Arabia for Hajj ‘generosity’
"As much as it’s a journey for me, I’m here for the victims," she says in a video

Agencies

JEDDAH: Just over four months ago, police superintendent Naila Hassan was giving an emotional speech at a vigil in New Zealand for the 51 people murdered in the Christchurch mosque terrorist attack.

Now Hassan, New Zealand’s most senior Muslim police officer, is in Makkah to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage — and her dream has come true.

“As a Muslim, you just dream about seeing the Kaaba and going to Makkah and Madinah,” she said in a video thanking Saudi King Salman for hosting the Christchurch pilgrims.

“When I saw the Kaaba this morning, I was breathless, I really was.

“But … as much as it’s a journey for me, I’m here for the victims … I’m here particularly for the women and the widows that are here. I’m here to support them.”

