US President presents PM Imran a cricket bat at White House



KARACHI: US President Donald J Trump presented a cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a picture of President Eisenhower during his visit to the White House on Monday.

Speaking with the media, President Trump referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a great athlete and very popular prime minister of Pakistan.

The two leaders discussed several key issues including Afghanistan, Kashmir and the economy.