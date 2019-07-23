Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Tuesday, July 23, 2019


US President presents PM Imran a cricket bat at White House

Web Desk


KARACHI: US President Donald J Trump presented a cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a picture of President Eisenhower during his visit to the White House on Monday.

Along with the bat, President Trump also presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a picture of President Eisenhower, the only US President who had witnessed a Test match in Pakistan.

Speaking with the media, President Trump referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a great athlete and very popular prime minister of Pakistan.

The two leaders discussed several key issues including Afghanistan, Kashmir and the economy.

