Punjab College student tops in ECAT 2019

Faiq Irfan, a brilliant student of the Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC), got first position by securing 336 marks in ECAT results announced by the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

Faiq Irfan was a regular F.Sc student in Punjab College and then he attended ECAT classes from STEP, which is an initiative of PGC for preparation of entry tests. Faiq Irfan gives full credit of his success to PGC saying Punjab Group of Colleges provides students an environment where they can excel and learn according to the examination methodology and from the very beginning, along with preparation for main exams, full preparation is also ensured for entry tests also. Further, he said that he want to become an engineer and work for the betterment of Pakistan.