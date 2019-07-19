SHC allows seven-day protective bail to Miftah Ismail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted seven-day protective bail to the former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail, a day after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) scam.

The high court approved the bail for a week against bonds worth Rs500,000 for the former finance minister and former PSO MD.

The NAB team also reached the high court ahead of the hearing. Speaking to media, Miftah Ismail said that there was no need of raids as he received the NAB summons after 3pm on Thursday.

“Whenever I have received a notice, I have appeared before the NAB,” said the PML-N leader.

The NAB on Thursday carried out a raid at the residence of Miftah Ismail, but the PML-N leader was not at his residence.

The NAB chairperson had signed the arrest warrants of both Ismail and Sheikh Imran ul Haque.

Earlier in the same day, former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested from the Toll Plaza in relation to the LNG case.