The importance of research in Pakistani institutions

Research needs a careful consideration of study regarding a particular problem using scientific methods in a peaceful environment because research is the process in which professors (scientists) spend their time to discover hidden facts. However, unfortunately, over 95% of the universities in Pakistan do not have proper environment of research including the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) in Khairpur. Recently, there was an incident regarding assistant professors from the SALU Khairpur’s Center for Biodiversity and Conservation, who were conducting research in the research room of the University. During their research, an individual with a higher authority from the university rudely interrupted them, asking them to leave the university and work at home.

Such issues exist in various universities in Sindh because the people employed in the administration of these universities have no any idea about how to conduct research or how to create an environment which is conducive to the production of good research. The science laboratories of these universities do not have the appropriate equipment. From the onset, they appear as beautiful buildings, but have little to offer scientists from the inside. Often, professors come with opportunities to collaborate with internal institutions to conduct research. There are lots of examples of such professors who are facing such problems in Universities of Sindh, where they have had to reject these proposals. I, too, personally face these issues in the University of Sindh in Jamshoro. The security guards in my university will always come to me, asking me to leave the premises after 5pm. Unfortunately, I could not perform any biological experiments because they require proper instruments and need 36 to 38 hours of observation in a ‘lab’.

I really appreciate professors who return to their country after having researched in foreign universities. It is unfortunate that we do not have facilities for them to use for expanding their practice. The administrations of these universities do not have the courtesy to consider the talent of these esteemed professors. In this competitive and advanced era of the universe, discouraging or hampering the occurrence of research by professors will make it impossible to adopt a research culture in Pakistani universities. An institute takes years to adapt to the research culture, when they are taught about its importance. If published research becomes famous because of its sophistication, the involved university may receive recognition on a global level. I therefore, request Prime Minister Imran Khan, Higher Education authorities and the administrations of various universities, to adopt a research culture in Pakistani institutions by encouraging Professors and Scientists in the field of scientific research and practical findings, giving them opportunities to practice and further their research.

The writer works as a Research Associate in the department of Zoology at University of Sindh.