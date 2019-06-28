Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicates his honorary degree to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicated his honorary doctorate degree of music to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The acclaimed qawwal shared it on Bakhabar Savera in an exclusive chat. He said, “I want to dedicate this honorary degree to Ustad Nusrat and the legends of my family including my grandfather and his brothers.”

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan acknowledged people from his family for their hard work and contribution to qawwali for the last 600 years.

Talking about how he felt after receiving the honorary degree, a doctorate of music, from Oxford University, he said, “I am extremely delighted for being recognised but with this comes great responsibility.”

He performed at the Oxford town hall along with his son and brother on Thursday. The legendary singer expressed gratitude to God for answering his prayers.

“There was a time when I performed with my father and uncles and today I was accompanied by my brother Wajahat Ali Khan and son Shazman on the stage,” Rahat Fateh Ali said, calling it a surreal experience.

The legendary singer’s work has been recognised by the university by naming one of their prestigious music halls after him. The maestro was born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, qawwali.

Separately, “Jiya dharrak dharrak” co-composer Faisal Rafi has dismissed actress and host Sadia Imam’s claim of writing the lyrics of the song.

A few days ago Sadia Imam stirred up a controversy, claiming that she had written the lyrics of ‘Jiya Dhadak Dhadak jaye’ for which she wasn’t given any credit and is writing a tell all tale, book as well.

According to local media reports, Faisal Rafi dispelled all allegations and shared how the lyrics were written.

“These are baseless claims. The entire song was made in my presence. Rahat came up with the melody in a taxi. We then went to Rohail’s place where he arranged and made the music for the Bollywood hit single,” he said. Rafi mentioned that Asim Raza was then called up.

“Lyricist Asim Raza was then called in to pen down the lyrics which he did then and there, while sitting at Rohail’s place,” he added. His business director Salman Ahmed also refuted the baseless claims of the actress at a time when Rahat Fateh was being acknowledged and conferred with an honorary doctorate by Oxford University.

He further indicated that legal proceeding is an option, if the actress has some proof she may present them in the court of law.

“It’s in bad taste that when the whole world is celebrating Khan Sahib’s Doctorate from Oxford University, Ms Imam would bring up something like this, that too after so many years. Even if she still claims that she is the brain behind penning the songs then she is more than welcome to present any proof, confirming the same,” he added.