FBR launches online tax system

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday launched the FBR Tax Profiling System.

The system will enable taxpayers to check their bank details, properties, utility bills and travel history data.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said that citizens could check their tax profile after paying a fee of Rs 500.

The chairman said that the data had been compiled with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). “By using the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and cell phone number, anyone can request access to their information,” he said.

He said that security features had been added to the online profile system so that the personal information could not be misused.

“Pakistan is entering a new era and tax assessment will now be made on the basis of available data as well as related information. Rs 500 will be charged for each attempt to access one’s profile,” he said. State Minister for Revenue Hamad Azhar was also present on the occasion.

If a person wants to access their information, they will have to send a message to 9966 to receive a code for registration on the system. Next, the person will have to pay Rs 500 fee and then gain access to their data.

According to the FBR, the system allows citizens to view their profile created by correlating their data from multiple data sources of assets, expenses and lifestyles available with the government.