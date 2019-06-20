Shaheed Benazir’s vision still relevant: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the problems and difficulties of the society and the state could be overcome if the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was followed.

In his message on the 66th birthday of first woman PM of the Muslim world, the PPP chairman said that she was a great daughter of the country. “She had struggled for the peoples’ rights and enlightenment of the country till she breathed her last. From the day she entered practical politics, she was witch-hunted with adverse situations, but she daringly braved every situation. It is need of the hour that issues and conflicts should be resolved through reciprocal reconciliation,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the democratic system and an enlightened civil society was the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He added that despite winning public mandate twice in her life, she was obstructed from ruling the country. “However, she struggled for the empowerment of democratic institutions, supremacy of the constitution, harmonious relations among the Centre and the provinces, welfare of the working classes and the women, minorities and downtrodden segments of the society. Her struggle produced salient results and those are the jewels of the country.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it was a matter of immense pleasure and satisfaction that the entire PPP was adhering dedicatedly to the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the party was fully determined to accomplish the required benefits and results of that Bhutto’s ideology for the common people. He said that President Asif Ali Zardari was still being victimised and hounded for carrying on the mission of Shaheed Bibi without any fear.

The PPP chairman said that it would not be very far that a new era of success and enlightenment would start and spells of the darkness of unrest and confusion would disappear soon. “Daughter of the East, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto struggled for that day to come,” he added.