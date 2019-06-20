Two trains collide near Hyderabad, three killed, several injured

KARACHI: At least three people lost their lives when a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad on Thursday.

A private source citing rescue sources reported that several bogies of the passenger train –Jinnah Express –derailed after the collision.

Station Superintendent Muhammad Rizwan confirmed that the Jinnah Express passenger train going from Karachi to Lahore collided with the freight train near Hyderabad.

The exact number of casualties could not be confirmed as yet, but rescue sources said at least three people were killed in the collision.

Visuals from the scene showed the passenger train’s engine and at least one bogey severely damaged from the accident. The injured were being shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.