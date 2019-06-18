Military committed to defending motherland: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that the armed forces of the country were committed to defending the motherland with the nation’s support.

He said this while addressing the participants of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the army chief said that the full spectrum of threat demanded a comprehensive national response and the Pakistan Army was fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

Earlier on arrival, General Bajwa was received by National Defence University President Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz.

On Monday, the army chief reaffirmed the military’s support for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The army chief made the remarks in his meeting with General Han Weighou, commander of China’s ground forces, at the General Headquarters.