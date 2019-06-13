CDA, ICT retrieve 205 kanals of land

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the District Administration of the ICT jointly conducted anti-encroachment operations in Malpur and on Murree Road and retrieved around 205 kanals of state land from the illegal occupants during the last three days.

The CDA’s enforcement director and the ICT assistant commissioner led the operations.

During the first day of the operation, conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with the ICT Administration and reserved police, 21 houses along with boundary wall, 55 rooms, 21 kitchens, 26 washrooms, which were erected on the state land, were demolished and 100 kanals of state land was retrieved.

On the second day, 12 houses along with 35 rooms, 12 kitchens and 12 washrooms which were built on state land were demolished. Moreover, in the area of Mulpur, 13 big boundary walls constructed illegally on state land were also demolished.