Govt proposes Rs 1.863tr PSDP for next fiscal year

The federal government has proposed a Rs 1.863 trillion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next fiscal year to carry out work on a number of development projects.

The total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2018-19 is Rs 1.863 trillion, out of which the share of federal PSDP is Rs 951 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 912 billion.

In the PSDP, an amount of Rs 250 billion has been earmarked for alternative financing. The National Highway Authority will get share of Rs 155.966 billion while the Sukkur-Multan Motorway will receive Rs 19 billion. A sum of Rs 20 billion has been earmarked for Diamir Bhasha Dam and land acquisition while Mohmand Dam will get Rs 15 billion. Whereas, Rs 54.68 billion have been allocated for Dasu Hydropower project.

The federal government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs 45.5 billion for nine different development projects of the port city of Karachi. Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech announced that, under a special package, an amount of Rs 10.4 billion has also been earmarked for Quetta city.

The government has allocated Rs 10 million for the fiscal year 2019-20 under the PSDP to improve the level of security at the Prime Minister Secretariat.

The government has allocated around Rs 3.6 billion for the ongoing and new projects of Maritime Affairs Division (MAD) for the fiscal year 2019-20. The fiscal allocations earmarked include Rs 3.535 billion for the ongoing projects and Rs 64.848 million for the new projects.

The government has earmarked a total of Rs 333.256 million for different ongoing and new development schemes of Establishment Division under the PSDP 2019-20.

An amount of Rs 7579.200 million has been allocated for various new and ongoing schemes of Climate Change Division. According to PSDP 2019-20, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 7515.000 million for the new schemes and Rs 64.200 million allocated for the ongoing schemes of Climate Change Division.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 1818.238 million for 16 ongoing and two new development schemes of Revenue Division. According to the details, the government will spend Rs 1628.238 million on the completion of 16 ongoing development projects, whereas an amount of Rs 190 million has been allocated for two new development schemes.

The government has earmarked Rs 1,340.225 million for completing various projects of Law and Justice Division during financial year 2019-20.

An amount of Rs 516.126 million has been set aside for various new and ongoing schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division. According to PSDP 2019-20, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 340.070 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs 176.056 million for the new schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division.

The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs 200.000 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division. According to PSDP, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 120.000 million for various ongoing schemes and Rs 80.000 million for various new schemes of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

The government has allocated Rs 16,000 million for ongoing and new schemes of Railways Division for the financial years 2019-20. The budgetary allocation includes Rs 11368.425 million for 23 ongoing projects and Rs 4631.585 million for five new schemes. Regarding the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 2439.678 million has earmarked for procurement and manufacturing of 820 high capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24457.256 million for ongoing and new projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the fiscal year 2019-20. The allocation includes Rs 22077.291 million for 17 ongoing projects and Rs 2379.965 million for seven new schemes.

In the PSDP, Rs 10 billion have been allocated for Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Initiative; Rs 48 billion for Merged Areas 10 Years Development Plan; Rs 85.021 billion for Water Resources Division; Rs 1266.5 million for Aviation Division; Rs100 million for Board of Investment; Rs 39.986 billion for Cabinet Division; Rs100 million for Commerce Division; Rs 248.3 million for Communication Division; Rs 456 million for Defence Division; Rs 1700 million for Defence Production Division to get; Rs 333.25 million for Establishment Division; Rs 36.821 billion for Finance Division; Rs 29.774 million for Foreign Affairs Division; Rs 2930.07 million for Housing and Works Division; Rs 2343.293 million for Industries and Production Division; Rs 7341.617 million for Information Technology and Telecom Division; Rs 339.958 million for Interprovincial Coordination Division; Rs 9,847.769 million for Interior Division; Rs 301.47 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority; Rs 581.812 million for Petroleum Division; Rs 7,963.517 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division; Rs1000 million for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division; Rs 6,033.245 million for SUPPARCO; Rs 202.828 million for Textile Industry Division; Rs 41.792 billion for NTDC/PEPCO; Rs 5000 million for Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA); Rs 32.500 billion for Relief and Rehabilitation of IDPs; Rs 32.5 billion for Security Enhancement; Rs 2000 million for Clean Green Pakistan Movement/Tourism and Rs 1000 million have been set aside for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.