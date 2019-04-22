Iqra is from the TV industry

Iqra Aziz pays a litte tribute to her mom by posting a picture of mama dear on her Instagram with a heart-felt caption to adore her mom. The ‘RanjhaRanjhaKardi’ actress is seen posting a lot of pictures with her mother. In her latest post, Iqra is seen, thanking her mom for raising her up to be a strong woman. In her caption she writes: I couldn’t help but post this beautiful picture of my special one.

Every girl believes that her mom is the best and even I think the same, but you are my ideal. All that I am as a person today, it is only because of you, I have learnt all these things through your example and upbringing. Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for breaking all the nonsensical rules in the world-for raising us to be strong, thanks for teaching us that nothing good can be gained without hard work. I love you a lot mom!

In a morning show last year, Iqra was seen singing praises about her mom-AsimAzhar and his mother Gul-e-Rana were also guests on the show. Iqra’s mom shared a lot of mischievous stories about her childhood with the audience.