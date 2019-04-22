53kgs worth of turtle parts recovered from smugglers in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Police foiled a wildlife smuggling bid here on Sunday and arrested two suspects, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dr. Imran.

According to the ASI, police, alongside officials of the Sindh Wildlife Department, conducted a raid at the city’s Babarloi Bypass where-from they arrested two suspects and recovered 53 kilograms worth of parts of a rare breed of turtles.

Dr. Imran said the arrested suspects were attempting to smuggle the turtle parts to Karachi.

They are usually trafficked out of Pakistan, he added.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the arrested suspects, the ASI noted.