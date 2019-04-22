53kgs worth of turtle parts recovered from smugglers in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Police foiled a wildlife smuggling bid here on Sunday and arrested two suspects, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dr. Imran.According to the ASI, police, alongside officials of the Sindh Wildlife Department, conducted a raid at the city’s Babarloi Bypass where-from they arrested two suspects and recovered 53 kilograms worth of parts of a rare breed of turtles.Dr. Imran said the arrested suspects were attempting to smuggle the turtle parts to Karachi.They are usually trafficked out of Pakistan, he added.A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the arrested suspects, the ASI noted.