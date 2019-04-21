Qureshi condemns blasts in Sri Lanka, calls Sri Lankan PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was contacted by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday to condole and condemn the attacks in the country on Easter Day.

A series of with bomb blasts hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The blasts targeted hotels and churches. The attack killed more than 150 people, including a large number of foreigners. Almost 500 people were injured.

According to the reports of Foreign Ministry, four Pakistanis were among the injured. All four ─including three women identified as Maheen Hassan, Muzna Humayun and Atika Atif ─sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment.

A statement issued by the ministry stated that Qureshi expressed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan in the wake of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. “He conveyed sympathies for the families that lost their loved ones in the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He stressed that Pakistan fully understand the pain of their Sri Lankan brethren.”

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and completely understands the trauma and agony suffered by the people of Sri Lanka today,” added Qureshi

“Being a victim of prolong terrorism itself Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka in its difficult hour.”

The foreign minister, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, also extended all out help and support to the Sri Lankan government and people.