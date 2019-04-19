Nora Fatehi set to make her debut in Pakistani Cinema

Nora Fatehi who rose to fame through her dance in ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ is a Canadian-Moroccan actor. Fatehi is all set to make a debut in the Pakistani film industry. Rumor has it that she will be making an appearance in Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s ‘Superstar’ which is an upcoming project.

Mohammad Ehteshamuddin is set to direct ‘Superstar’, after hishit show ‘Udaari’.

The Canadian-Moroccan actor is all set to rock the stage in Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ as well, after she performed the hit 1999 song of Sushmita Sen ‘DIlbar Dilbar’.

Mahira Khan will also be seen in Sheheryar Munawar’s “Parey Hut Love’.