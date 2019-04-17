Skills over degrees

Sir: Daihatsu, Datsun, Honda, Toyota, Kawasaki, and other famous automobiles are all Japanese brands whereas; Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Daewoo belong to South Korea. Could you imagine how many renowned automobile brands are left?

Similarly, when it comes to information technology, all that we hear is Japan and Japanese tech giants along with their South Korean neighbors. During 2014, Samsung alone generated revenue of $305 billion — not to my surprise, the company is South Korean.

Japan, S Korea and Finland are the top three countries to provide the best educational system in the world. Reason: these nations have made their youth tech-savvy by diverting them towards skills and technicalities instead of academic degrees. In their vocational institutions, the time between classroom learning and practical learning is twenty to eighty which is a remarkable ratio and hence demonstrate their success.

Here comes our education system where there is a conglomeration of degrees though, but virtually devoid of skills. In four to five years of study, students in our educational institutions keep rushing behind GPAs spending their prime time in enclosed classrooms, attending prolong lectures that teachers are meant to cover at any cost at the end of the day.

This time and age is highly cutthroat competitive epoch. In order to compete with the race of swift innovation, we need to redress and overhaul our education system thoroughly. Thereafter ensuring that education given to youth should make them capable to compete. This is only possible when we introduce and incorporate a ‘pragmatic approach’ in our curriculum studies.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan