Strict law enforcement needed to purge fake accounts

Technology, it has been said, can create more problems than it can solve. The information technology has connected people to the parts of the world which are quite remote in the physical sense. It has virtually turned the entire world into a global village.

On one hand, people no longer have to experience the kind of homesickness that was the lot of those who had to be away from their homes. On the other, the very social media which serves them so well in this regard has created space for cyber-bullying, blackmail and impersonation and provided platforms for extremism and hate speech.

In some ways the social media is even more powerful today than the mainstream news media. Many senior citizens and a lot more youngsters have grown addicted to various social networking sites. Such sites can be organised for various purposes including the demands of niche audiences. Some people visit these sites for entertainment; others surf for news updates; still others use them to husrt people through ridicule and blackmail. Sustained political will can solve all these problems.

Cleansing the social media by removing socially unacceptable material is a tough ask but not impossible.

The parliament has already passed a number of tough laws in view of the emerging threats. The Pakistan Electronic Crime Act, 2016, has sufficient provisions to put an end to cyber-bullying using fake accounts. Anybody found guilty of creating such a fake account can be sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined. However, the Federal Investigation Agency’s performance in terms of providing relief to victims of defamation has been far from satisfactory.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has recently legislated new rules to bring social media into regulatory fold. There have been instances of social media accounts being created in the name of innocent people. The accounts can be used, among other things for anti-state propaganda. In some ases there have been serious consequences for people whose web identity had been stolen.

There were suggestions following the presidential elections in United States that the results had been influenced by Russian intervention in cyber-space. President Trump has since then been accused of connivance with Russian authorities to help him win the election. This shows that even super powers can find it difficult to control the cyber-space.

This calls for strict checks to deny hackers the opportunity to cause mischief.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the government is planning a crackdown on extremism on social media. When it comes to creating problems by spreading disinofrmation, the digital media can be very effective. Fake accounts have been created by the thousand to spread hatred.

A large number of Pakistani youths are wasting precious time, energy and money on social media rather than getting useful information from it. A recent survey has revealed that many use social media for two to four hours a day. This has serious consequences for their health, education and social behaviours. Many young people have stopped taking part in sports. The authorities must not ignore the problem.

There are already some very good laws in this regard on the statue books. Enforcing the laws in letter and spirit can drastically bring down the number of fake accounts. The violaters should be prosecuted in open courts and not made to disappear.

The writer is a freelance contributor