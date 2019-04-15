Eman Suleman refuses to share stage with a sexual predator

I am tired of talking about it to be honest [but] I do not wish to be part of an accolade that is shared with an alleged harasser. I feel no joy.

Model Eman Suleman has made a huge statement by standing up against sexual harassment.

She has refused to be a part of the LUX Style awards to boycott sexual harassment in the industry stating that she does not wish to share the nominations with someone who has allegedly harassed multiple women-Eman even stated that she feels not joy over her own nomination due to the same fact.

The young model speaks her mind on her Instagram post with a video message.

“I was extremely honoured to be nominated for the Lux Style Awards. What I’m going to say next is probably going to result in a lot of eye rolls and vitriol.

“I am tired of talking about it to be honest [but] I do not wish to be part of an accolade that is shared with an alleged harasser. I feel no joy,” she said.

“Maybe give [the nomination] to someone who feels happy about it. I don’t. I am basically done. I’m done,” she stated- Eman did not take any names though.

In another video that Eman posted a couple of months ago addressing the same issue-Eman begins the video rather annoyed over the fact that she had to watch an ad of an accused sexual predator on YouTube. The model is seen triggered by the fact that our media industry does not give these predators any consequences and still keeps on hiring them for famous projects. She stated:

Impossibly angry at fools (especially in this entertainment industry) who provide these alleged harassers with a space which gives them further latitude, and in turn, more power and influence. Don’t you get it, even if ‘InnocentUntilProvenGuilty,’ you’re encouraging the disgusting, vile behavior they’ve been accused of, and also, encouraging others to do so by demonstrating that they can get away with it without any serious repercussions. What the hell is wrong with all of you? No amount of money and fame is worth it. Though, this has been said many a time before, the conversation must keep on happening, over and over and over.I am an opinionated woman, and will remain so – you can call it a publicity stunt or whatever you want.

Model Eman is known to be outspoken- she does not let anything bring her down. She has gustily spoken on many social issues before, ‘I am a model, not a prostitute’ was another daunting statement made by the young model-another misogynistic idea most people like to believe in.

Whether the predator is guilty or not, she doesn’t think that is even a debate. Many people have been lauding over her decision to boycott the LUX style awards.

Do you think Eman Suleman made the right decision to boycott the LUX style awards?