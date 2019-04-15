Wrong medication given to an infant in Karachi, FIR registered

KARACHI: A private hospital administered wrong dosage to a nine-month-old infant on Sunday. The father registered FIR with s station on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Bilal Ghaffar, a member of the Sindh Assembly (MPA) associated with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accompanied the little girl’s father to the police station to register the FIR, which named the hospital administration as the culprit.

According to the first information report, Nishwa, the baby, was given the wrong medication which, worsened her condition.

It added that the hospital administration has acknowledged its mistake.