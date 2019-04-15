Iran hands back illicit Pakistani immigrants to Levies

QUETTA: On Sunday, Iranian authorities handed over 70 illegal Pakistani immigrants to Levies Force at the Taftan border in Chagai district.

According to official sources, the detained people were arrested from different cities of Iran for living without valid traveling documents.

After completion of formal procedure, the Levies Force handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Iranian authorities have reopened the Pakistan-Iran border gate on the Taftan border in Chagai district after a month-long closure.

According to official sources, the border gate was closed because of Nauroz holidays last month.

Via a 15-day special permit, known as Raahdari, issued by the district administration, people from the border districts on both sides can cross over to meet their relatives on the other side.