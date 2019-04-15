Three series to binge watch after ‘Game of Thrones’ ends

‘NARCOS’ — while it is frustrating, seeing your favourite character in the series dying, keeps you engaged to the plot because you can`t help but wonder `What now?` That is the common thread between the two series.Revolving around the live and journey of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, ‘Narcos’ is gripping, gory and beautiful at the same time and is all about unexpected deaths and sudden but thrilling twists in the story line.2.

‘FRONTIER’ — why is it relevant for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans you ask? The answer is Khal Drogo! Daenerys Targaryen`s Dothraki husband who got killed off fairly quickly in `GoT` and the fans were left asking for more. ‘Frontier’, featuring Jason Momoa, will fill that void that Khal Drogo left in the hearts of `GoT` fans.The plot of the series follows Declan Harp, a half-Irish and half Cree Native-Canadian outlaw who leads the campaign to breach the Hudson`s Bay Company`s monopoly on the fur trade in Canada.

‘THE 100’ — as a `GoT` fan, if you enjoy brutal and agonising deaths of famous characters just when you start falling in love with them, `The 100` might be for you.Based in the post-nuclear apocalypse world, the American science fiction series is loosely based on the novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan.Just to give you a glimpse at it`s out of the box plot, season one of the series features human race return to Earth which was completely destroyed by nuclear war, after a 97-year exile in space, only to discover that the human race had never truly left.