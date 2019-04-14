Men in India disrespect a woman over a minor issue, video went viral



In Madhya Pradesh, a state of India, woman disrespect reported.

She was forced to carry a male on shoulder and walk in front of people.

She was given punishment in form of this act due having affair with a person out of caste.

A video shoot down and uploaded by villagers that went viral and a case was filed against them.

It was observed in video that a person having a stick in hand forced the women not to stop walking when she took sigh for relief.

Video was showing the villagers raising slogans.

“Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and two people have been arrested so far,” a police officer said.

The incident happened some 340 km away from Bhopal in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.