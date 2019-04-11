Why are our children unhealthy?

What are the reasons that despite the developments and availability of all the nutrients, most of the children or youths of the 21 Century are unhealthy? Are they not getting sufficient nutrients, or is the food not healthy? Yes, surely they are, but despite these, there are numerous causes as well which define the reasons of children being unhealthy.

One of the major causes behind our children being unhealthy are smart devices, for mostly, our kids are found engrossed watching television or using smartphones, which are not only making them unhealthy, but are also taking away from our culture and traditions. Owing to which the laziness of the people is exceeding because of the misuse of the technology.

On the other hand, modernisation has changed everything in our lives. Prior to modernisation, people travelled large distances on foot, but now they are keen to ride or drive cars and bikes to cover small distances, which is majorly affecting our health.

Besides, the vital activity namely exercise is neglected by our teenagers and adults. No one desires to take morning exercise which has countless benefits for health such as lower the risk of diabetes, blood sugar control, control of weight, prevents from cancer, keep stress away, improve concentration, boost up the memory, energizes the body, boosts immune system and many more advantages are presented in regular exercise. Therefore, to keep healthy we must have the habit of morning exercise which refreshes our minds and assist us to live in a restful life, and it is the most essential activity which we must do it for our brain.

Furthermore, the sports in which most of the people are not fond of, also aid us to break away from hazards ailments. Any sports whether cricket, football, Volley ball, table tennis or any others in which we are interested in, must be played in every day, since by playing these we will get a healthy and a strengthen body and without any doubt, these are the essential parts of our lives.

It is a fact that sleeping too little has dangerous influence on health, but on the other end sleeping too much also has many risks for health. Long sleepers are always victimised by various maladies like diabetes, backache, wake-up headache, heart diseases and any else. Even though, depression is their closest partner which would not let the long sleepers to be delighted in their life. So, the normal limit of sleeping is 6-7 hours, crossing this limit will not let us to have a healthy life.

Apart from these, junk foods like fritter, samosa, burger, sandwich, etc are commonly being eaten by the children and teenagers, which cause several problems of health, for despite others the makers of these will not change the oil nearly in a month. Instead of junk foods the people has to eat healthy foods, like fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, etc.

Eventually, if we really want to have a healthy and an energetic body, then we ought to follow the above mentioned advises as neglecting these suggestions would generate innumerable diseases, making us even more unhealthy.