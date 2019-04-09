Life is simple

As a teacher in a private language academy in Turbat, I have come up with many students and staff members with disparate and unmatched thoughts. I’ve found many students disappointed with their lives and positioned on the verge of committing suicide. I, at some point, felt the haplessness, worrisome, hopelessness and troubles of the Baloch community for several decades, but once a someone nicely quoted, “We’re not able enough to curb the absence of food in us, how come we revolutionise against our haplessness and worrisome.” But, life is totally opposite of what we make it: it’s not that complicated either.

Rather life is a perspective which is defined by different individuals in their own way. When we get familiar with life, we get to know how far we are when it comes to understanding the real life and its purposes.

Sometimes when we fail in life, it’s because we give more value and respect to those who least deserve it. We, the human beings, are copiers. In spite of being the persons of our thoughts, we focus on becoming others. As CH Cooley’s Sociological Looking glass self theory says, “We focus on what society thinks of us instead of what our inn decides.”

There are certain circumstances where we need to be more classy than we originally are so as to become concerned members of society. We are the ones who have to socialise with the coming generations. We are experienced, so why do we fear to cease our coming generation to suffer through the similar challenges as we did? This may change the entire concept of sociology and take us to a further step.

Secondly, a smile is the best thing to have on one’s lips to cope with any suffrage that attempts to enter in us. Just one special smile can make us the happiest person in the entire world which is, yet again, driven from someone in us. We accept the worst shapes of people, but never try to have a glance over them with our real eyes, the eyes of our inn, in the search of a smile, a special smile.

Finally, to me, life is very simple. It is very enjoyable and brings up multiple choices; we are the choosers of what must inhabit in us for long; rancour or love. It is the point we make the blunder. We often choose what keeps us distracted in the look for the only smile that makes us feel that Yeah! Life is beautiful. So, always be happy and in spite of thinking of what happens next, think of what you can do to make your present pulchritudinous. As Shiv nicely said, “Winners do not do different things, but they do the things differently.” So, happiness finders always look to attempt unalike tactics to meet with the real happiness. Be the man to provide love and happiness around you, as we already contain people spreading hatred and worrisome.

Keep smiling and be happy as life is short.

The writer is a teacher at DELTA. He can be reached at alijanmaqsood17@gmail.com