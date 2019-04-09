Littering the streets costs you Rs 10,000 in Chandigarh

On the first day of the challan drive, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on March 1 issued 45 challans of Rs 10,000 each, for littering. Forty more challans of Rs 5,000 each were also issued for littering plastic in public. Rs 10,000 challans were mostly of eating joints and multinational restaurants. “Most of the eating joint owners had stashed waste outside their building. Our sanitary inspectors were told that they should click pictures for their proof before handing out the challan,” Health Medical Officer Amrit Pal Singh said. “Our aim is not to earn any revenue but to make people aware that they should not litter or stash garbage. People should understand the intention behind the challan drive,” the official added. Officials also said that none of the violators paid the fine on the spot. They have been given seven days time to deposit the challan in the office of Medical Officer of health at Sector 17.