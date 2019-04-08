‘Pinky Memsaab’ wins Best Film Audience Choice Award at UK Asian Film Festival

‘Pinky Memsaab’ is an overseas drama based on the life of a girl who travels to Dubai as domestic help to shore up resources for her family and sees her life transform before her eyes. The film won the Best Film Audience Choice Award at the United Kingdom Asian Film Festival. The film directed by Shazia Ali Khan, includes Hajra Yamin, Kiran Malik, Adnan Jaffar, Sunny Hinduja, Khalid Ahmed and Shamim Hilaly. Hajra Yamin described her experience in the film ‘Pinky Memsaab’ as “liberating”, in an Instagram post, saying she was proud to have worked with such strong women. “Working in a team led by women gives a liberating feeling and ‘Pinky Memsaab’ was such a good experience for me. It was a team led by very strong women who have now become family to me. I take a lot of pride in being part of such a powerful team led by director Shazia Ali Khan,” she added.