Bail plea of Asma’s husband rejected by the court

Bail plea of Asma Aziz’s husband and his employee rejected by a judicial magistrate of Model Town Court on Monday.

She had alleged her husband beat her over not dancing in front of his friends.

They were arrested on the third day of the incident when the video she posted on social media, went viral.

Asma said that her husband Mian Faisal would often blackmail her to dance in front of his friends. She refused her on the day of incident and her husband started whipping her with a pipe and shaved her head bald with the help of his employees.

“After his friends left, my husband tied my feet with a water pipe and tortured me. Three of my servants witnessed this,” Asma said in the court.

According to the Investigation Officer, she was beaten by her husband for not dancing in front of his friends.

Faisal’s lawyer said that as per FIR, the charges imposed on him are bail able so, he should be released on bail.

However, as per Asma Aziz’s medical report, her statement and her arguments put forward in the court, the bail plea was rejected.