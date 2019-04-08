Pakistan Army’s Major wins gold medal in USA

Major Saiqa Gulzar of Pakistan Army has won a gold medal in a training which was held in the United States of America.

Saiqa, a resident of Vehari district, situated in South Punjab 100 kilometres from Multan who is also the daughter of a retired teacher Gulzar Masih Sidhu.

She was honoured with a gold medal for her performance among 52 participants.

After the news went viral on social media, people started admiring her efforts with the messages of congratulations.

A community leader Riaz Masih shared his pleasure saying, “This is a great honor for the whole community bagging gold medal in United States of America.”

We are proud of our daughter and pray for her success, he said.

Pakistan is our country and we love it just like the other people of Pakistan because we are safe here, he further added.

He said that when an enemy attacks the country, he does not see whether they are Muslims or Christians ahead.