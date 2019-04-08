Why are IMF conditions being kept secret? PPP asks.

The Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has asked the legislature to reveal the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before consenting to an arrangement for financial help with the organization.

“Pakistan is certifiably not a corporate organization on which the choices of a board can be forced. This is an issue relating with the fate of 220 million individuals and the conditions by IMF can’t be hidden,” said PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who is a spokesperson for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Statement was issued by the PPP a day after Finance Minister Asad Umar reported that an agreement with the IMF for a monetary help would be signed before the current month’s over.

“What is so secret in the agreement [with IMF] that it is being kept secret?” he inquired.

Mr. Khokhar asserted that the country was going towards bankruptcy because of flawed monetary approaches of the administration. He said the nation’s stock market had crashed. He further warned that the opposition would not acknowledge any anti-people-action of the government.